Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Health Improves: Stable and Cheerful
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, is stable and cheerful after being hospitalised with fever and a urinary tract infection. Admitted on October 6, 2025, he received care from specialists at Manipal Hospital. Gowda remains politically active, having recently addressed a press conference on October 3.
- Country:
- India
The health condition of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, has shown promising improvement following his recent hospitalization with a fever and urinary tract infection. According to an update from the hospital on Friday, he is now stable and in good spirits.
Admitted to Manipal Hospital on October 6, 2025, Gowda is undergoing routine monitoring in a standard ward. A team of specialists has been assigned to his care, ensuring his recovery progresses smoothly.
Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math paid a visit to the ailing political leader at the hospital. Despite his recent health concerns, Gowda remains active in politics, evidenced by his recent press conference on October 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)