Former PM H D Deve Gowda's Health Improves: Stable and Cheerful

The health condition of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, aged 92, has shown promising improvement following his recent hospitalization with a fever and urinary tract infection. According to an update from the hospital on Friday, he is now stable and in good spirits.

Admitted to Manipal Hospital on October 6, 2025, Gowda is undergoing routine monitoring in a standard ward. A team of specialists has been assigned to his care, ensuring his recovery progresses smoothly.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Math paid a visit to the ailing political leader at the hospital. Despite his recent health concerns, Gowda remains active in politics, evidenced by his recent press conference on October 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)