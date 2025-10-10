Maria Corina Machado: Venezuela's Beacon of Peace

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, celebrated for her unyielding resistance to dictatorship, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Living in hiding, the 58-year-old industrial engineer remains a symbol of hope against President Nicolas Maduro's autocratic rule.

Amidst criticism from the White House, which deemed the decision 'political,' Machado expressed gratitude, attributing her win to the collective struggle of Venezuelans for democracy. Her recognition highlights the unwavering spirit of a nation yearning for freedom and fair elections.

The award brings fresh hope to Venezuela's opposition, with the United Nations and international observers emphasizing its significance. The 2025 prize emphasizes the global community's continued pressure on President Maduro's administration towards democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)