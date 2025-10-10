Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: Venezuela's Beacon of Peace

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts against dictatorship. Despite being blocked from running for president, Machado continues to symbolize hope for democratic change in Venezuela, as international focus intensifies on the country's political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:16 IST
Maria Corina Machado: Venezuela's Beacon of Peace
Maria Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, celebrated for her unyielding resistance to dictatorship, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Living in hiding, the 58-year-old industrial engineer remains a symbol of hope against President Nicolas Maduro's autocratic rule.

Amidst criticism from the White House, which deemed the decision 'political,' Machado expressed gratitude, attributing her win to the collective struggle of Venezuelans for democracy. Her recognition highlights the unwavering spirit of a nation yearning for freedom and fair elections.

The award brings fresh hope to Venezuela's opposition, with the United Nations and international observers emphasizing its significance. The 2025 prize emphasizes the global community's continued pressure on President Maduro's administration towards democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

 India
2
Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

 Global
3
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

 Global
4
India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025