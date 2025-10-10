Putin Praises Trump on Middle East Peace Efforts
Russian President Vladimir Putin lauds U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts in maintaining Middle East peace, referencing a recent ceasefire. Putin cites the Gaza peace plan as potentially historic, but refrains from commenting on Trump's worthiness for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised U.S. President Donald Trump's contributions toward sustaining peace, particularly noting the Middle East ceasefire as a significant accomplishment.
While spotlighting the Gaza peace plan, Putin acknowledged its success could mark a historic event for international relations.
However, Putin carefully avoided expressing an opinion on whether Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
