Himachal's Election Delays Amid Disaster Recovery: A Political Tug-of-War

The Himachal Pradesh government requests a delay in Panchayat elections due to severe monsoon damage. Chief Minister Sukhu criticizes BJP's opposition, arguing the focus should be on disaster relief. With roads damaged, the government prioritizes restoration over elections under the Disaster Management Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to significant monsoon-induced devastation, Himachal Pradesh's government has requested a postponement of Panchayat elections, sparking a political clash with the BJP. The ruling party, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, blames the delay on the pressing need to focus on disaster recovery, rather than political grandstanding.

Sukhu lambasted the BJP for exploiting the issue, recalling their previous calls for an assembly session amidst 2023's calamity. He highlighted that Deputy Commissioners face hurdles restoring road connectivity, a critical component for election conduction, thus prioritizing disaster relief as their immediate responsibility.

The state invoked the Disaster Management Act to justify the deferral, detailing extensive infrastructural damage from monsoon havoc. Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta cited safety concerns and the logistical challenges posed by inaccessible roads, as multiple districts' local officials echo the call for postponement till essential services are restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

