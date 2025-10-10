Himachal's Election Delays Amid Disaster Recovery: A Political Tug-of-War

In response to significant monsoon-induced devastation, Himachal Pradesh's government has requested a postponement of Panchayat elections, sparking a political clash with the BJP. The ruling party, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, blames the delay on the pressing need to focus on disaster recovery, rather than political grandstanding.

Sukhu lambasted the BJP for exploiting the issue, recalling their previous calls for an assembly session amidst 2023's calamity. He highlighted that Deputy Commissioners face hurdles restoring road connectivity, a critical component for election conduction, thus prioritizing disaster relief as their immediate responsibility.

The state invoked the Disaster Management Act to justify the deferral, detailing extensive infrastructural damage from monsoon havoc. Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta cited safety concerns and the logistical challenges posed by inaccessible roads, as multiple districts' local officials echo the call for postponement till essential services are restored.

