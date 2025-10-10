Left Menu

BJP vs Mamata: Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Political Tensions

The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the Electoral Commission's intensive revision of electoral rolls. Banerjee warned of potential riots and accused the officials of political bias. The BJP labeled her comments as irresponsible, highlighting a recurring conflict over electoral procedures in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing critique of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her incendiary remarks concerning the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The BJP accused Banerjee of threatening potential riots and violence should the Election Commission proceed with the revision process.

This controversy erupted following a vehement speech from Banerjee, who alleged that poll officials were threatening her government officers, acting under political influence without the assembly poll dates being announced. Banerjee charged the BJP with 'playing with fire' by attempting to manipulate the voter list, describing it as a betrayal of democracy.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra rebuked Banerjee's comments as deeply concerning, accusing her of claiming to be above constitutional processes. Patra highlighted new instances of violence in West Bengal, suggesting that Banerjee was instigating civil unrest. The Election Commission, however, maintained that legitimate voter names would remain on the rolls, dismissing the Trinamool Congress' concerns.

