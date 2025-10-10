Ceasefire in Gaza: A New Chapter in Middle East Peace Efforts
A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has taken effect in Gaza, pausing hostilities and initiating a prisoner exchange. The agreement marks a significant step towards ending the conflict while leaving many future uncertainties. Israel aims for Gaza's demilitarization, but the broader implications of the ceasefire remain unresolved.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has come into effect in Gaza, marking a pause in the conflict that has ravaged the region. The development came after Israel's Cabinet approved a deal for exchanging remaining hostages for Palestinian prisoners, a move seen as critical in stabilizing the tension-ridden area.
Following the military's announcement, tens of thousands gathered in Wadi Gaza began moving north, taking a step towards normalcy. Despite the ceasefire, earlier reports indicated heavy shelling in parts of Gaza, underscoring the volatile nature of the conflict that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives.
With the ceasefire in place, the path to a long-lasting peace remains fraught with uncertainty. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the aim of demilitarization, while President Trump's broader peace plan, which includes an international security force and reconstruction efforts, leaves many questions unanswered regarding the future governance and stability of Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.
