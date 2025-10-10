Left Menu

Amid Diplomatic Tensions, Chinese Warships Visit Cambodia as a Show of Friendship

Chinese warships arrived in Cambodia for a friendship and training visit, amidst increasing regional tensions. Despite ongoing border disputes with Thailand, China strives for cooperation in the region, while suspicions arise over the military use of Cambodia's Ream Naval Base. A symbol of China's growing naval presence, the visit highlights geopolitical complexities and efforts to balance regional relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sihanoukville | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:38 IST
Amid Diplomatic Tensions, Chinese Warships Visit Cambodia as a Show of Friendship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cambodia

Two Chinese warships arrived in Cambodia on Friday in a gesture of friendship and training, amid rising regional tensions and unresolved territorial disputes between Cambodia and Thailand. The visit is part of China's broader strategy to maintain cooperation and alliances with Southeast Asian nations.

Beijing's relationship with Cambodia is crucial at a time of regional diplomatic unrest. Despite China supplying weapons to Cambodia, causing friction with Thailand, Chinese officials insisted that the visit was not a display of support for Cambodia in its border conflicts. The warships, Yimeng Shan and Qijiguang, will continue their journey to Thailand and Singapore after departing from Sihanoukville.

The docking at a civilian port aims to mitigate political concerns around Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, which China has funded and which the US suspects has granted secret privileges to Beijing. Both nations deny these claims, while China continues to assert its dominance in the region, positioning itself as a key player in the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia and maintaining influence over strategic maritime routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

 India
2
Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

 Global
3
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

 Global
4
India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025