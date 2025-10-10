Amid Diplomatic Tensions, Chinese Warships Visit Cambodia as a Show of Friendship

Two Chinese warships arrived in Cambodia on Friday in a gesture of friendship and training, amid rising regional tensions and unresolved territorial disputes between Cambodia and Thailand. The visit is part of China's broader strategy to maintain cooperation and alliances with Southeast Asian nations.

Beijing's relationship with Cambodia is crucial at a time of regional diplomatic unrest. Despite China supplying weapons to Cambodia, causing friction with Thailand, Chinese officials insisted that the visit was not a display of support for Cambodia in its border conflicts. The warships, Yimeng Shan and Qijiguang, will continue their journey to Thailand and Singapore after departing from Sihanoukville.

The docking at a civilian port aims to mitigate political concerns around Cambodia's Ream Naval Base, which China has funded and which the US suspects has granted secret privileges to Beijing. Both nations deny these claims, while China continues to assert its dominance in the region, positioning itself as a key player in the geopolitical landscape of Southeast Asia and maintaining influence over strategic maritime routes.

