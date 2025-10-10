Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks
Wall Street eyes Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca for potential drug pricing deals following Pfizer's agreement with the Trump administration. Industry speculation suggests these companies, among others, could negotiate similar terms to lower drug prices amidst tariff negotiations. Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca have untapped opportunities for growth in the U.S. market.
Wall Street is closely monitoring developments as both Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca are speculated to be next in line for major drug pricing deals with the Trump administration. This speculation follows Pfizer's recent agreement to reduce drug prices, a move that has garnered attention across the pharma industry.
Industry insiders suggest that Eli Lilly, which plans to invest $5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Virginia, may soon make a deal announcement. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca's recent groundbreaking of a $4.5 billion plant in Virginia and dual NYSE listing plans position it as a strong contender.
As pharmaceutical companies navigate the complex landscape of tariff talks and pricing strategies, the stakes are high, with government interactions reportedly frequent. Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca remain key players to watch as the sector adapts to evolving policy pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
