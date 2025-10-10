Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their defence partnership, reviewing ongoing engagements and exploring new avenues for cooperation. This significant diplomatic interaction took place during a meeting between India's Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and the UK's Minister for Defence, Vernon Coaker, in Mumbai.

Key discussions revolved around the visit of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to India, which successfully participated in the maritime exercise 'Konkan-25' alongside the Indian Navy. Both officials highlighted the importance of operational interactions in strengthening mutual understanding and enhancing the interoperability of the two navies.

The ministers underscored the commitment to fortifying defence alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, as guided by the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the 'India-UK Vision 2035'. This meeting further solidified the foundation for a free, open, and rules-based global order, ensuring freedom of navigation.

