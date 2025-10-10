Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday slammed the Congress for what he described as 'selective politics' aimed at dividing society on issues concerning Dalits. Meghwal accused the opposition party of spreading falsehoods to gain power.

His statement comes amidst fresh attacks from the Congress against the BJP over alleged rising crimes against Dalits, including the recent suicide of an IPS officer in Haryana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have been vocal in condemning these events as manifestations of societal injustices.

Meghwal countered by highlighting the BJP's measures for Dalit welfare, dismissing the Congress's allegations as the 'politics of lies.' He cited increased per capita income and the provision of housing and essentials for Dalits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)