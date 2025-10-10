Left Menu

Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticizes Congress for inciting divisions with alleged 'selective politics' regarding Dalit issues. Congress accuses the BJP of rising crimes against marginalized communities, citing recent controversies and claiming discrimination under the current government. Meghwal argues that the BJP has supported equality and improved living conditions for Dalits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:48 IST
Political Row Over Dalit Issues Reignites Tensions Between BJP and Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday slammed the Congress for what he described as 'selective politics' aimed at dividing society on issues concerning Dalits. Meghwal accused the opposition party of spreading falsehoods to gain power.

His statement comes amidst fresh attacks from the Congress against the BJP over alleged rising crimes against Dalits, including the recent suicide of an IPS officer in Haryana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge have been vocal in condemning these events as manifestations of societal injustices.

Meghwal countered by highlighting the BJP's measures for Dalit welfare, dismissing the Congress's allegations as the 'politics of lies.' He cited increased per capita income and the provision of housing and essentials for Dalits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global
2
Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

Court Calls for Clarity on Caste-Based Rally Ban Implementation

 India
3
FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

FCC Cracks Down on Unauthorized Chinese Electronics

 United States
4
Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025