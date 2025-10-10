Left Menu

Stormy Politics: Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Postponed Amidst Allegations

The Himachal Pradesh panchayati raj elections have been postponed due to damaged roads caused by severe monsoon rains. Chief Minister Sukhu claims the delay prioritizes citizen safety, while the BJP accuses the Congress government of evading a likely electoral defeat. The political storm continues with exchanges of blame.

Updated: 10-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced that the postponed panchayati raj elections will proceed once road connectivity is restored following severe monsoon damages.

The opposition BJP criticized the Congress-led government, alleging that the postponement was planned to avoid electoral defeat and accused it of undermining democratic principles.

Amidst 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, and 148 landslides causing extensive damage, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta stated that elections will only occur once conditions improve, while politicians traded accusations over responsibility and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

