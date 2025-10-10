French Political Shake-Up: Macron's Next Moves
Laurent Panifous, leader of the centrist political group LIOT, anticipates President Emmanuel Macron will soon appoint a new prime minister after meeting with party leaders. Dissolution of parliament seems unlikely, while pension reform dominated the discussion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:37 IST
- Country:
- France
Laurent Panifous, head of the centrist political group LIOT, anticipates a significant political development in France. Following a critical meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and party leaders, Panifous hints at an imminent appointment of a new prime minister.
Panifous conveyed to reporters that it appears Macron has no immediate plans to dissolve the French parliament, avoiding a potential shake-up in the legislative body.
The core issue during Macron's meeting with political party leaders was pension reform, underscoring the government's intent to navigate one of the country's most pressing policy challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kosovo Ends Political Stalemate with Historic Parliamentary Vote
Parliament's PAC Unveils Sub-Committees to Tackle Key Issues
Rijiju Hails India's Democratic System, Defends Parliamentary Disruptions
Von der Leyen Triumphs: EU Parliament Rejects No-Confidence Motions
Ursula von der Leyen Withstands EU Parliament Censure Motions