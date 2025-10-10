Left Menu

French Political Shake-Up: Macron's Next Moves

Laurent Panifous, leader of the centrist political group LIOT, anticipates President Emmanuel Macron will soon appoint a new prime minister after meeting with party leaders. Dissolution of parliament seems unlikely, while pension reform dominated the discussion.

  • France

Laurent Panifous, head of the centrist political group LIOT, anticipates a significant political development in France. Following a critical meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and party leaders, Panifous hints at an imminent appointment of a new prime minister.

Panifous conveyed to reporters that it appears Macron has no immediate plans to dissolve the French parliament, avoiding a potential shake-up in the legislative body.

The core issue during Macron's meeting with political party leaders was pension reform, underscoring the government's intent to navigate one of the country's most pressing policy challenges.

