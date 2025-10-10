Tensions Rise: Afghan and Pakistan Accusations Amid Kabul Blast
The Taliban government accuses Pakistan of airspace violations and bombing in Kabul and Paktika. Afghanistan's Defense Ministry blames Pakistan for unprecedented strikes, while Pakistan often claims to target militant hideouts. The incident coincides with Taliban's diplomatic moves and raises regional tensions.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Taliban government has accused its neighbor, Pakistan, of violating Afghan airspace and carrying out a bombing in Kabul, just days after a rare explosion rocked the city.
Thursday night's blast struck the Abdul Haq Square area of Kabul near several government ministries. Afghan Defense Ministry officials alleged that Pakistan was behind the attack and another in Paktika province. However, details on the source of the strikes are scarce, as Afghan authorities investigate.
Amid these tensions, a senior analyst from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project highlighted Pakistan's increased use of airstrikes inside Afghanistan. These events coincide with Afghanistan's diplomatic overture to India, potentially exacerbating regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Revival: Afghanistan's New Push for India Engagement
Political Tensions Escalate in Perambra Amid Clashes and Accusations
India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status
Wall Street's Roller Coaster: Tariff Tensions Trigger Market Drop
Explosion Shakes Rural Tennessee: Military Plant Blast Rocks Communities