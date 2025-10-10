Tensions Rise: Afghan and Pakistan Accusations Amid Kabul Blast

The Taliban government has accused its neighbor, Pakistan, of violating Afghan airspace and carrying out a bombing in Kabul, just days after a rare explosion rocked the city.

Thursday night's blast struck the Abdul Haq Square area of Kabul near several government ministries. Afghan Defense Ministry officials alleged that Pakistan was behind the attack and another in Paktika province. However, details on the source of the strikes are scarce, as Afghan authorities investigate.

Amid these tensions, a senior analyst from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project highlighted Pakistan's increased use of airstrikes inside Afghanistan. These events coincide with Afghanistan's diplomatic overture to India, potentially exacerbating regional tensions.

