Amit Shah's Stand on Protecting Voter Integrity

Home Minister Amit Shah stressed the need for a clean voter list, free from infiltrators, to uphold the Constitution. He emphasized the BJP's stance of 'detect, delete, and deport' and highlighted the impact of infiltration on demographic changes, referring to past promises to religious minorities in neighboring countries.

Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm address, Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of maintaining a voter list that reflects only eligible citizens, asserting this as a constitutional mandate. Speaking on Friday, Shah criticized the inclusion of infiltrators in the voters' list, equating it to an erosion of democratic integrity.

Shah reiterated the BJP's longstanding policy of 'detect, delete, and deport' concerning infiltrators, emphasizing this as a non-political, national issue. He clarified that only legitimate citizens should partake in electoral decision-making, rejecting any external influence in choosing the country's leadership.

The home minister highlighted the historical promise to religious minorities, fulfilled by the Citizenship Amendment Act, amidst opposition claims of negligence by prior governments. Shah presented these issues as central to preserving India's cultural and democratic fabric against the backdrop of demographic shifts caused by illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

