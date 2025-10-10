Tondelier Challenges Macron's Policy Stance

In a recent political gathering, French Green party leader Marine Tondelier expressed her disappointment with President Emmanuel Macron. After the meeting, Tondelier revealed that Macron has shown reluctance in appointing a new prime minister from within her party's ranks.

Moreover, Tondelier disclosed Macron's suggestion of postponing the implementation of a controversial 2023 pension reform until the next presidential election in 2027. She argued that this proposed delay falls short of what is needed to address the issue adequately.

This development highlights ongoing tensions between President Macron and opposition parties, particularly regarding contentious policies and leadership decisions.