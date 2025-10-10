Tondelier Challenges Macron's Policy Stance
Marine Tondelier, leader of the French Green party, expressed dissatisfaction after a meeting with President Macron, who seemed uninterested in appointing a prime minister from her camp. Macron may delay the 2023 pension reform until 2027, but Tondelier considers this measure insufficient.
- Country:
- France
In a recent political gathering, French Green party leader Marine Tondelier expressed her disappointment with President Emmanuel Macron. After the meeting, Tondelier revealed that Macron has shown reluctance in appointing a new prime minister from within her party's ranks.
Moreover, Tondelier disclosed Macron's suggestion of postponing the implementation of a controversial 2023 pension reform until the next presidential election in 2027. She argued that this proposed delay falls short of what is needed to address the issue adequately.
This development highlights ongoing tensions between President Macron and opposition parties, particularly regarding contentious policies and leadership decisions.
ALSO READ
France Faces Political Turmoil as Macron Seeks New Prime Minister
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's Health on the Mend
Macron's Search for Stability: A New Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis
Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda's Steady Recovery: A Family Update
Confident that we'll be able to double India-UK trade before 2030 from USD 56 bn currently: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at CEO forum.