Dutch Politician Geert Wilders Faces Potential Terror Threat

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders declared he is 'going nowhere' amid allegations that he was a potential target in a foiled plot in Belgium involving explosives-laden drones intended to attack politicians.

The Belgian police, after conducting raids in Antwerp, detained three suspects. During these searches, they discovered a non-operational homemade bomb, a bag of steel balls, and a 3D printer allegedly intended for crafting drone parts. Authorities suspect an intent to construct a drone capable of carrying explosives.

Local reports indicated that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg were part of the target list alongside Wilders. As investigations continue, Wilders, under constant protection due to persistent threats from extremists, cancelled his appearance at a political debate ahead of the Dutch general elections.

