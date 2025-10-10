Dutch Politician Geert Wilders Faces Potential Terror Threat
Geert Wilders, a Dutch far-right politician, is embroiled in a potential terror plot involving drone attacks by extremists in Belgium. Authorities have taken multiple suspects into custody, discovering a homemade bomb and materials for constructing a drone. The plot allegedly targeted Wilders and other right-wing politicians.
- Country:
- Belgium
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders declared he is 'going nowhere' amid allegations that he was a potential target in a foiled plot in Belgium involving explosives-laden drones intended to attack politicians.
The Belgian police, after conducting raids in Antwerp, detained three suspects. During these searches, they discovered a non-operational homemade bomb, a bag of steel balls, and a 3D printer allegedly intended for crafting drone parts. Authorities suspect an intent to construct a drone capable of carrying explosives.
Local reports indicated that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg were part of the target list alongside Wilders. As investigations continue, Wilders, under constant protection due to persistent threats from extremists, cancelled his appearance at a political debate ahead of the Dutch general elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Engages with AI Innovator Dario Amodei
I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi: US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption
Macron Navigates Political Turmoil Amidst Prime Minister Search
Macron's Political Balancing Act: A Prime Minister Dilemma