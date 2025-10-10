Left Menu

Dutch Politician Geert Wilders Faces Potential Terror Threat

Geert Wilders, a Dutch far-right politician, is embroiled in a potential terror plot involving drone attacks by extremists in Belgium. Authorities have taken multiple suspects into custody, discovering a homemade bomb and materials for constructing a drone. The plot allegedly targeted Wilders and other right-wing politicians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:07 IST
Dutch Politician Geert Wilders Faces Potential Terror Threat
Geert Wilders
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders declared he is 'going nowhere' amid allegations that he was a potential target in a foiled plot in Belgium involving explosives-laden drones intended to attack politicians.

The Belgian police, after conducting raids in Antwerp, detained three suspects. During these searches, they discovered a non-operational homemade bomb, a bag of steel balls, and a 3D printer allegedly intended for crafting drone parts. Authorities suspect an intent to construct a drone capable of carrying explosives.

Local reports indicated that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg were part of the target list alongside Wilders. As investigations continue, Wilders, under constant protection due to persistent threats from extremists, cancelled his appearance at a political debate ahead of the Dutch general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025