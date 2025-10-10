Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Tribute to a Legend in Indian Socialism

On the third death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's leadership, spearheaded by Akhilesh Yadav, paid homage to their founder at a solemn ceremony in Saifai.

The event, attended by senior figures like Shivpal Yadav and other party stalwarts, also attracted tributes from Congress high-ups, underscoring Mulayam's expansive influence.

Akhilesh announced plans for a memorial site dedicated to Mulayam, praising his significant contributions to India's socialist movement and advocating for social equality throughout his political career.

