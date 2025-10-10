Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Tribute to a Legend in Indian Socialism
Samajwadi Party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, commemorated the late party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his third death anniversary. A memorial is planned at Saifai to honor his socialist legacy. Mulayam Singh is celebrated for his enduring influence on India's socialist movement and advocacy for the marginalized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
On the third death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's leadership, spearheaded by Akhilesh Yadav, paid homage to their founder at a solemn ceremony in Saifai.
The event, attended by senior figures like Shivpal Yadav and other party stalwarts, also attracted tributes from Congress high-ups, underscoring Mulayam's expansive influence.
Akhilesh announced plans for a memorial site dedicated to Mulayam, praising his significant contributions to India's socialist movement and advocating for social equality throughout his political career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Seat in the Stands: Tribute to Zubeen Garg by NorthEast United FC
Inspiring Tribute: National Flag Hoisting at Trishakti Corps
Artistry in Sand: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg
Zenlayer Unveils Groundbreaking Distributed Inference Platform at Tech Week Singapore
Dr. Virendra Kumar Distributes Safety Gear, Ayushman Cards to Goa Sanitation Workers