Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A Tribute to a Legend in Indian Socialism

Samajwadi Party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, commemorated the late party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his third death anniversary. A memorial is planned at Saifai to honor his socialist legacy. Mulayam Singh is celebrated for his enduring influence on India's socialist movement and advocacy for the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:09 IST
On the third death anniversary of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party's leadership, spearheaded by Akhilesh Yadav, paid homage to their founder at a solemn ceremony in Saifai.

The event, attended by senior figures like Shivpal Yadav and other party stalwarts, also attracted tributes from Congress high-ups, underscoring Mulayam's expansive influence.

Akhilesh announced plans for a memorial site dedicated to Mulayam, praising his significant contributions to India's socialist movement and advocating for social equality throughout his political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

