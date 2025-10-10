Left Menu

Spain Rebuts Trump's NATO Spending Criticism with Commitment to Alliance

Spain's Defence Minister defended the nation's commitment to NATO in response to President Trump's suggestion that Spain should be expelled from the alliance for inadequate military spending. Despite being NATO's lowest spender, Spain participates actively in missions and argues that its contribution is sufficient and realistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles has reaffirmed the country's steadfast commitment to NATO amid criticisms from US President Donald Trump over its military spending levels.

Trump, during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, had suggested that Spain be expelled from NATO for not increasing its military expenditure to the agreed-upon 5% of GDP. Spain currently spends 1.28%, with plans to reach 2% this year.

Robles emphasized Spain's active participation in numerous NATO missions as evidence of its dedication to the alliance, despite financial criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

