Spain Rebuts Trump's NATO Spending Criticism with Commitment to Alliance

Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles has reaffirmed the country's steadfast commitment to NATO amid criticisms from US President Donald Trump over its military spending levels.

Trump, during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, had suggested that Spain be expelled from NATO for not increasing its military expenditure to the agreed-upon 5% of GDP. Spain currently spends 1.28%, with plans to reach 2% this year.

Robles emphasized Spain's active participation in numerous NATO missions as evidence of its dedication to the alliance, despite financial criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)