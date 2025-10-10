Spain Rebuts Trump's NATO Spending Criticism with Commitment to Alliance
Spain's Defence Minister defended the nation's commitment to NATO in response to President Trump's suggestion that Spain should be expelled from the alliance for inadequate military spending. Despite being NATO's lowest spender, Spain participates actively in missions and argues that its contribution is sufficient and realistic.
- Spain
Spain's Defence Minister Margarita Robles has reaffirmed the country's steadfast commitment to NATO amid criticisms from US President Donald Trump over its military spending levels.
Trump, during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, had suggested that Spain be expelled from NATO for not increasing its military expenditure to the agreed-upon 5% of GDP. Spain currently spends 1.28%, with plans to reach 2% this year.
Robles emphasized Spain's active participation in numerous NATO missions as evidence of its dedication to the alliance, despite financial criticisms.
