The White House's Backlash Against the Nobel Committee's Decision

The White House has vehemently criticized the Nobel Peace Prize Committee for failing to acknowledge President Donald Trump's contributions to global peace. This criticism emerges after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was named the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung took to social media, stating, "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace." He emphasized Trump's ongoing commitment to peace deals and humanitarian efforts, asserting that no one matches Trump's capability of creating peace.

Following Cheung's remarks, Trump expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who lauded Trump's efforts in peace negotiations. Trump has been vocal about his achievements, particularly the Abraham Accords, and claims credit for resolving conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)