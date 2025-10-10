Impact of Government Shutdown on HHS Workforce

In a blow to the federal workforce, employees at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have been handed layoff notices. A department spokesperson confirmed the layoffs on Friday as the Trump administration executes mass layoffs during the current partial government shutdown.

The notices are a result of what has been termed the 'Democrat-led government shutdown,' according to a spokesperson. The layoffs affect HHS employees across several divisions deemed non-essential by their departments.

The Trump administration cites these moves as necessary to shutting down duplicative and wasteful entities, advancing the 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda.

