Left Menu

Impact of Government Shutdown on HHS Workforce

Employees at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have been issued layoff notices amid a government shutdown. President Trump's administration is reducing the federal workforce, impacting 'non-essential' roles. These layoffs are positioned as part of the effort to eliminate wasteful spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:01 IST
Impact of Government Shutdown on HHS Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a blow to the federal workforce, employees at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have been handed layoff notices. A department spokesperson confirmed the layoffs on Friday as the Trump administration executes mass layoffs during the current partial government shutdown.

The notices are a result of what has been termed the 'Democrat-led government shutdown,' according to a spokesperson. The layoffs affect HHS employees across several divisions deemed non-essential by their departments.

The Trump administration cites these moves as necessary to shutting down duplicative and wasteful entities, advancing the 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

Morning Gunfire Chaos in Dayalpur: Arrest Made

 India
2
FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. Retail

FCC Cracks Down: Major Removal of Prohibited Chinese Electronics from U.S. R...

 Global
3
Turbulent Waters: China's New Port Fees Escalate Trade Tensions with U.S.

Turbulent Waters: China's New Port Fees Escalate Trade Tensions with U.S.

 Global
4
Tragic Unveiling: Caste-Based Harassment Allegations by Late IPS Officer

Tragic Unveiling: Caste-Based Harassment Allegations by Late IPS Officer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025