Vibrant Gujarat Conference Spurs Growth: 1,212 MoUs Signed

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the pivotal role that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played in effectively connecting the public with government, marking remarkable progress in various sectors. At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for North Gujarat, Patel highlighted that the initiatives are part of Modi's broader vision for inclusive growth, ensuring development reaches every corner of the state.

During his address at the conference's closing ceremony held at Ganpat University, Patel noted that the inaugural event in North Gujarat resulted in the signing of 1,212 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investments across 21 sectors, amounting to potential investments of Rs 3.24 lakh crore in the region. The successful conference is seen as a significant step towards achieving Modi's 'Global Village' concept, invigorating both local and global growth strategies.

Recognition was given to the various stakeholders, including partner countries and team members, who have been instrumental in the initiative's unprecedented success. The conference, a precursor to further regional events, marks an evolution in how Gujarat harnesses global and local opportunities, even amidst challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput outlined how the conferences aim to foster state-wide development, ensuring every sector's involvement while promoting policies that ease industrial growth.