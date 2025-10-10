Left Menu

The Heart of Politics: Maintaining Relationships Beyond Ideologies

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the importance of maintaining good relationships in politics despite ideological differences. Speaking at a celebration for Suresh Agrawal, Gadkari highlights Indian democracy's unique trait of fostering strong bonds across varying viewpoints and praises George Fernandes for his contributions.

Updated: 10-10-2025 23:17 IST
In a political landscape often divided by ideology, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stresses the need for congeniality among opponents. Speaking at an event honoring Suresh Agrawal, an old college friend and socialist, Gadkari underscored the ability to sustain strong relationships despite differing opinions.

Highlighting Indian democracy's unique characteristic, Gadkari expressed that political relationships should be robust and lasting, transcending ideological divides. He recalled his enduring friendship with Agrawal as an example of this principle, noting his opposition to changing personal bonds based on political beliefs.

Gadkari also praised former Defence Minister George Fernandes for his simplicity and impactful work. He mentioned the regular visits of Kerala's communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who meets Gadkari whenever he is in Delhi, showing that courtesy and respect can bridge diverse political backgrounds.

