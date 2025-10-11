Left Menu

Trade Tensions Trigger Dollar Drop Amid Global Currency Shifts

The dollar fell on Friday after President Trump's tariff threats against China, raising concerns over the trade war's impact on the U.S. economy. This development boosted the euro and yen while commodity-linked currencies weakened. Traders are eyeing Federal Reserve actions amidst inflation reports and upcoming interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:48 IST
Trade Tensions Trigger Dollar Drop Amid Global Currency Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline after President Donald Trump threatened increased tariffs on China, fueling anxieties over the trade war's potential harm to the American economy. The President also suggested canceling a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, criticizing China for expanding its rare earth export controls.

This uncertainty buoyed the euro and yen, though it negatively impacted commodity-based currencies such as the Australian dollar. "This atmosphere tends to incite negativity for the U.S. economy," stated Juan Perez from Monex USA. Concerns about China's possible retaliation add further complexity to the situation.

Meanwhile, traders are closely monitoring forthcoming U.S. economic data releases and Federal Reserve policy moves. Expectations point to possible interest rate cuts at the Fed's October meeting, a situation that could influence currency market trajectories significantly.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025