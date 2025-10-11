France's Political Crisis: Lecornu Reappointed Amid Turmoil

In a dramatic political twist, President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister on Friday, merely four days after Lecornu initially resigned. This surprise move aims to navigate France out of its most challenging political crisis in decades.

Lecornu expressed his commitment to resolving immediate national issues, emphasizing the need for political stability and effective governance. 'It is my duty to do everything in my power to give France a stable budget and address the everyday problems facing our citizens,' he stated.

The reappointment has sparked mixed reactions among party leaders. Yael Braun-Pivet of the National Assembly highlighted the necessity for the government to function efficiently, while Mathilde Panot from the France Unbowed Party criticized Macron's leadership strategy, forecasting his eventual departure. Former Republican leader Eric Ciotti called for a vote against the government.

