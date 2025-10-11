France's Political Crisis: Lecornu Reappointed Amid Turmoil
President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France’s Prime Minister, only four days after Lecornu resigned. This decision comes amid one of France's worst political crises in decades, with the goal of stabilizing the government and addressing key national issues before the year's end.
In a dramatic political twist, President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister on Friday, merely four days after Lecornu initially resigned. This surprise move aims to navigate France out of its most challenging political crisis in decades.
Lecornu expressed his commitment to resolving immediate national issues, emphasizing the need for political stability and effective governance. 'It is my duty to do everything in my power to give France a stable budget and address the everyday problems facing our citizens,' he stated.
The reappointment has sparked mixed reactions among party leaders. Yael Braun-Pivet of the National Assembly highlighted the necessity for the government to function efficiently, while Mathilde Panot from the France Unbowed Party criticized Macron's leadership strategy, forecasting his eventual departure. Former Republican leader Eric Ciotti called for a vote against the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Lecornu's Reappointment Amidst French Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption
Darjeeling Tea Estates Seek Government Aid After Landslides
Macron's Political Balancing Act: A Prime Minister Dilemma
Layoffs Amidst Government Shutdown: A Closer Look