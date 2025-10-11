María Corina Machado: From Resistance Leader to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

María Corina Machado, once the emblem of opposition against Venezuela's ruling party, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Her recognition highlights persistent efforts to facilitate a peaceful transition of power amid the nation's political turbulence.

This accolade arrives at a tumultuous time for Machado, whose alliance with former U.S. President Donald Trump's Venezuela policy has sparked discontent among supporters. Despite this division, Machado is lauded for her unifying efforts in a fractured opposition, reflecting a long-standing commitment to political reform.

Machado, who transitioned from engineer to politician, began her resistance against the regime over two decades ago. Her political journey has been marked by both acclaim and controversy, including presidential ambitions and opposition against election rigging. While some criticize her recent strategies, she remains steadfast in her vision for Venezuela's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)