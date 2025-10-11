Sweeping Layoffs Rock U.S. Federal Agencies Amid Government Shutdown
The White House announced significant layoffs across various U.S. federal agencies during an ongoing government shutdown, targeting departments like Treasury, Health, Education, and Homeland Security. President Trump aims the cuts largely at Democrat-supported areas, causing widespread disruption and legal challenges from federal worker unions.
The White House revealed on Friday that substantial layoffs have commenced across several U.S. government agencies, coinciding with President Donald Trump's strategy to reduce the federal workforce amidst a prolonged government shutdown.
Officials confirmed job cuts in the Treasury, Health, Education, Commerce, and Homeland Security sectors, impacting roughly 300,000 federal civilian workers with predicted departures due to earlier downsizing campaigns.
Labor unions have legally contested the layoffs, citing their occurrence during a shutdown as potentially unlawful, while the administration remains focused on parts of the government aligned with Democratic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
