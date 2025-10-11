In a surprising turn, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, surpassing former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had actively sought the prestigious accolade. Nominated last year by a group including then-Senator Marco Rubio, Machado was honored for her unwavering commitment to democratic rights in Venezuela and her efforts to bring about a peaceful transition from dictatorship.

Although Trump had highlighted his peace efforts, including recent Middle East deals, the Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledged Machado's democratic advocacy. Despite Trump's previous nominations, including for the Abraham Accords, many were submitted after the prize's deadline, leaving him out of contention for this year's award. Trump's White House criticized the Nobel Committee's decision as politically motivated, citing recent diplomatic achievements.

The international community reacted diversely, with figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko supporting Trump's candidacy. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, a controversial figure on both global and domestic stages, praised Trump's achievements indirectly while criticizing the Nobel Committee's historical choices. The situation underscores the polarized global discourse around leadership and peace awards.

