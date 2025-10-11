Left Menu

Youth Protest in Central Kerala: A Clash Against Leadership

Activists from Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha were taken into preventive custody in central Kerala while protesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The demonstrations related to the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy led to forceful police action, with several activists being detained and slogans raised against the government.

In a dramatic turn of events, activists from the Youth Congress and BJP's youth wing, Yuva Morcha, were detained by police in central Kerala on Saturday. Their gathering, intended to protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy, was swiftly curtailed by law enforcement.

Visuals from the scene depicted protesters being forcefully escorted into police vehicles, while they audibly condemned the actions of the Chief Minister and his administration. This protest marks a continuation of rising tensions over recent governmental actions.

Police justified the preventive custody of the activists, citing the potential for escalated demonstrations, particularly following a violent clash in Kozhikode where Congress leader Shafi Parambil was injured during a lathi-charge confrontation between Congress and CPI(M) rallies.

