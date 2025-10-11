Marwan Barghouti: The Unifying Leader Not Part of Israel-Hamas Prisoner Swap

In a significant development, Marwan Barghouti, a highly regarded Palestinian leader, has been excluded from Israel's prisoner release list amidst the ceasefire agreement with Hamas. Serving multiple life sentences, Barghouti is viewed by Israel as a terrorist leader responsible for fatal attacks in the early 2000s.

However, many Palestinians see Barghouti as a vital unifying figure capable of rallying support for a two-state solution. This perception draws parallels with Nelson Mandela's journey from prison to presidency in South Africa. Despite ongoing negotiations with mediators, Israel holds steadfast in its decision not to release the influential leader.

The prisoner swap, set to free 250 Palestinians and facilitate the release of 20 Israeli hostages, remains a focal point of tension. Israel fears Barghouti's potential to strengthen Palestinian institutions, threaten the status quo, and lead with the credibility current leadership lacks.