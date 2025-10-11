Heroic Sacrifice: West Bengal's Commandos Fall in Kashmir

In a tragic turn of events, two esteemed para commandos from West Bengal lost their lives during a challenging anti-terror operation in the Kokernag region of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The soldiers faced severe weather conditions while undertaking a combing operation in high-altitude areas, leading to their demise.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly mourned the soldiers, Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh, acknowledging their valiant efforts and supreme sacrifice. She extended her heartfelt condolences to their grieving families and affirmed the state's commitment to supporting them during this sorrowful time.

Efforts are in motion to repatriate the remains of the fallen soldiers to their hometowns with full military honors, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence. The operation to uncover hidden terrorists had already been underway in the Ahlan Gadole area when the commandos succumbed to hypothermia, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)