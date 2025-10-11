Heroic Sacrifice: West Bengal's Commandos Fall in Kashmir
West Bengal mourns the loss of two para commandos, Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh, who died from severe weather while on an anti-terror mission in Jammu & Kashmir. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences, saluting their bravery and promising state support for their families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, two esteemed para commandos from West Bengal lost their lives during a challenging anti-terror operation in the Kokernag region of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The soldiers faced severe weather conditions while undertaking a combing operation in high-altitude areas, leading to their demise.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly mourned the soldiers, Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh, acknowledging their valiant efforts and supreme sacrifice. She extended her heartfelt condolences to their grieving families and affirmed the state's commitment to supporting them during this sorrowful time.
Efforts are in motion to repatriate the remains of the fallen soldiers to their hometowns with full military honors, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence. The operation to uncover hidden terrorists had already been underway in the Ahlan Gadole area when the commandos succumbed to hypothermia, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Heroes: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers
Tragedy in the Mountains: Fallen Heroes Honored in Jammu and Kashmir
Unifying Forces: Sports and Security Collaborate for Progress in Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti Urges for Land Rights in Jammu and Kashmir
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Fear-Mongering Over Electoral Roll Revision