Tension in Waters: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Protest Over Sri Lankan Navy Arrests

Tamil Nadu fishermen staged a strike protesting the Sri Lankan Navy's detention of 47 fishermen and seizure of boats. The Tamil Nadu government has called for intervention from the Indian central government to secure their release. Currently, 74 fishermen and 242 boats remain in Sri Lankan custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rameswaram | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Fishermen from Tamil Nadu orchestrated a protest on Saturday, voicing their outcry against the arrest of 47 of their peers and the confiscation of their boats by Sri Lankan naval forces.

This act of dissent follows the Tamil Nadu government's request for central government action to expedite the release of the detained fishermen.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, stressing urgency, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene swiftly as 74 fishermen and 242 boats are in custody across the strait in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

