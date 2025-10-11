Tension in Waters: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Protest Over Sri Lankan Navy Arrests

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu orchestrated a protest on Saturday, voicing their outcry against the arrest of 47 of their peers and the confiscation of their boats by Sri Lankan naval forces.

This act of dissent follows the Tamil Nadu government's request for central government action to expedite the release of the detained fishermen.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, stressing urgency, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene swiftly as 74 fishermen and 242 boats are in custody across the strait in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)