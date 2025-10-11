AIMIM Eyes Major Role in Bihar Elections, Plans 'Third Alternative'
The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, plans to contest 100 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, aiming to create a 'third alternative' against traditional coalitions. Despite past accusations of splitting secular votes, AIMIM sees potential with Bihar's Muslim population. Elections are slated for November 6 and 11.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), sidelined by the INDIA bloc in Bihar, has set its sights on contesting approximately 100 seats in the forthcoming state assembly elections. This represents a fivefold increase from its previous election efforts.
Led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM is attempting to establish a ''third alternative'' in Bihar's political landscape, traditionally dominated by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-RJD alliance. Despite previous accusations of splitting secular votes, party officials claim increased willingness to stand independently.
The elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11 with results on November 14, could be pivotal for the AIMIM, which aims to leverage its standing in Muslim-majority areas like Seemanchal. The party, however, faces criticism for allegedly aiding the BJP by dividing the secular vote base.
