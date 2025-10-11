Left Menu

AIMIM Eyes Major Role in Bihar Elections, Plans 'Third Alternative'

The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, plans to contest 100 seats in the Bihar assembly elections, aiming to create a 'third alternative' against traditional coalitions. Despite past accusations of splitting secular votes, AIMIM sees potential with Bihar's Muslim population. Elections are slated for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), sidelined by the INDIA bloc in Bihar, has set its sights on contesting approximately 100 seats in the forthcoming state assembly elections. This represents a fivefold increase from its previous election efforts.

Led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM is attempting to establish a ''third alternative'' in Bihar's political landscape, traditionally dominated by the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-RJD alliance. Despite previous accusations of splitting secular votes, party officials claim increased willingness to stand independently.

The elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11 with results on November 14, could be pivotal for the AIMIM, which aims to leverage its standing in Muslim-majority areas like Seemanchal. The party, however, faces criticism for allegedly aiding the BJP by dividing the secular vote base.

