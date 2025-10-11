Left Menu

Thol Thirumavalavan Criticizes Vijay's Political Ambitions Amid Party Controversy

VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan criticized actor-politician Vijay for starting a political party to quickly become Chief Minister. He addressed an incident where his supporters allegedly assaulted a motorist, downplaying it as minor. Thirumavalavan emphasized VCK's success and refuted stereotypes about oppressed castes’ political ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:09 IST
Speaking about political motivations, Thirumavalavan argued that true political parties should hold strong ideals and strive for representation beyond electoral success. He dismissed notions that individuals from oppressed castes lack political ambition or vote based solely on incentives.

Addressing the altercation, Thirumavalavan explained the man confronted his vehicle but urged calm, asserting the situation was not serious. The incident has attracted criticism, with some politicians calling out his party's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

