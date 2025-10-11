Thol Thirumavalavan Criticizes Vijay's Political Ambitions Amid Party Controversy

Thol Thirumavalavan, founder of VCK and ally of DMK, criticized the political ambitions of actor Vijay, suggesting he seeks instant political power. This comes amid controversy involving Thirumavalavan's supporters allegedly assaulting a motorist in Chennai, which he described as a minor incident.

Speaking about political motivations, Thirumavalavan argued that true political parties should hold strong ideals and strive for representation beyond electoral success. He dismissed notions that individuals from oppressed castes lack political ambition or vote based solely on incentives.

Addressing the altercation, Thirumavalavan explained the man confronted his vehicle but urged calm, asserting the situation was not serious. The incident has attracted criticism, with some politicians calling out his party's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)