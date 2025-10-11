Mongolian President's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa embarks on a pivotal four-day tour to India, commencing Monday, to explore strengthening ties in energy, mining, and defense sectors. This visit, Khurelsukh's inaugural trip as president, underscores the strategic significance both nations place on their partnership.

The high-level delegation accompanying Khurelsukh consists of cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, senior officials, and business leaders, emphasizing Mongolia's commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations. Throughout his visit, he will engage in substantial discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honor.

Established in 1955, the diplomatic partnership between India and Mongolia spans defense, security, energy, IT, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation. This visit aims to review and fortify this strategic partnership, providing a roadmap for future collaboration on regional and global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)