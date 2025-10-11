High-Stakes Diplomacy: Navigating US-India Trade Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor against the backdrop of strained US-India relations due to hefty US tariffs on Indian exports.

Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas, Gor is visiting New Delhi following his Senate confirmation as the US envoy to India.

Despite heightened tensions, recent phone talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have sparked optimism for resolving trade disagreements.

