High-Stakes Diplomacy: Navigating US-India Trade Tensions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid heightened US-India trade tensions. The discussions centered on improving relations despite the recent US tariff hikes on Indian exports. Hopes are high for resolving trade issues following talks between Modi and Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:25 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in discussions with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor against the backdrop of strained US-India relations due to hefty US tariffs on Indian exports.

Accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas, Gor is visiting New Delhi following his Senate confirmation as the US envoy to India.

Despite heightened tensions, recent phone talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have sparked optimism for resolving trade disagreements.

