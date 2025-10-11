Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: Rumor or Reality?

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar downplayed media speculations about a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, asserting that any decision will be made by the party high command. Amidst rumors of a power-sharing arrangement with CM Siddaramaiah, political circles anticipate shifts as the government reaches its halfway mark.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has dismissed the ongoing rumors about a cabinet reshuffle as unfounded media speculations. Addressing the reports, Shivakumar, who also holds the position of state Congress president, stated that any decision regarding a reshuffle will be determined by the party's top leadership.

Speculations about a change in the state's cabinet have been intensifying, especially as November marks the halfway point of the Congress government's five-year term. Dubbed by some as the 'November revolution,' this time is viewed as crucial for potential shifts in political roles, particularly between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The political dynamics within the ruling Congress party suggest a possible reshuffle, with some MLAs expressing their aspirations for ministerial positions. The cabinet currently has two vacant posts following recent resignations and dismissals, adding to the anticipation of changes in the state government's structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

