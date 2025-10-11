Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Stability: BJP Assurances Amidst Political Turmoil

Three BJP MLAs from Manipur reported receiving assurances from central leaders about forming a popular government in the state soon, despite the President’s rule due to ethnic violence. Meetings with key figures, including Sambit Patra and BL Santosh, signal optimism for political stability amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:00 IST
Manipur's Path to Stability: BJP Assurances Amidst Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur, after returning from pivotal discussions in Delhi, announced that central leaders have assured the formation of a popular government in the troubled state soon.

The delegation, which included BJP legislator Karam Shyam, engaged with influential figures such as BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra and national general secretary BL Santosh during their visit to the capital. The development follows the imposition of President's rule in Manipur after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid violent ethnic upheavals involving Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

With the state assembly under suspended animation until 2027, the reassurance of a forthcoming government by November, though lacking concrete timelines, has sparked cautious optimism. Meanwhile, at least 26 BJP legislators, including ex-Chief Minister Biren Singh, are stationed in Delhi to secure discussions with the prime minister and union home minister. The stakes continue to rise as some, like MLA Th Shyamkumar, contemplate resignation if crucial dialogues fail to materialize, against a backdrop of significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
2
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
3
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India
4
CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

CPI(M) Advocates for a Lasting Peace in Middle East

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025