Manipur's Path to Stability: BJP Assurances Amidst Political Turmoil

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur, after returning from pivotal discussions in Delhi, announced that central leaders have assured the formation of a popular government in the troubled state soon.

The delegation, which included BJP legislator Karam Shyam, engaged with influential figures such as BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra and national general secretary BL Santosh during their visit to the capital. The development follows the imposition of President's rule in Manipur after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation amid violent ethnic upheavals involving Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

With the state assembly under suspended animation until 2027, the reassurance of a forthcoming government by November, though lacking concrete timelines, has sparked cautious optimism. Meanwhile, at least 26 BJP legislators, including ex-Chief Minister Biren Singh, are stationed in Delhi to secure discussions with the prime minister and union home minister. The stakes continue to rise as some, like MLA Th Shyamkumar, contemplate resignation if crucial dialogues fail to materialize, against a backdrop of significant casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)