Gender Exclusion Sparks Outrage over Afghan Presser in India
The exclusion of female journalists from the press conference of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India has sparked criticism. Opposition leaders and women's journalist groups condemned the incident as discriminatory. The government is urged to address this gender-based exclusion publicly.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, opposition parties denounced the absence of female journalists from the press conference of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India, calling it an unacceptable slight to women and a contradiction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public claims of promoting women's empowerment.
The Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) labeled the act as highly discriminatory, urging the Indian government to take steps with the Afghan Embassy to prevent gender-based exclusions in future media events.
A chorus of political voices, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, slammed the government's perceived complicity, demanding clarification from Prime Minister Modi. They linked the incident to broader negligence towards women's rights under current governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
