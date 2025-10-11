Left Menu

Lok Janshakti Party Gears Up for Bihar Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) held a pivotal meeting to strategize for the Bihar Assembly elections, with major decisions pending on seat-sharing. Party chief Chirag Paswan will take the final call. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha refuted reports about seat-sharing consensus within the NDA, citing ongoing discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:26 IST
Lok Janshakti Party Gears Up for Bihar Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) Parliamentary party meeting underway in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) convened a vital parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, strategizing ahead of the impending Bihar Assembly elections. The elections are scheduled for two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary revealed that the meeting, chaired by party leader Chirag Paswan, discussed seat-sharing strategies. She emphasized that Chirag Paswan holds the authority to make the final decisions. 'Talks are still ongoing,' she added.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha dismissed media reports of a consensus on seat-sharing within the NDA as 'incorrect,' affirming that discussions continue in New Delhi under BJP leadership. Chirag Paswan has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
2
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka
4
Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025