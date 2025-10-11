Lok Janshakti Party Gears Up for Bihar Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) held a pivotal meeting to strategize for the Bihar Assembly elections, with major decisions pending on seat-sharing. Party chief Chirag Paswan will take the final call. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha refuted reports about seat-sharing consensus within the NDA, citing ongoing discussions.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) convened a vital parliamentary meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, strategizing ahead of the impending Bihar Assembly elections. The elections are scheduled for two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.
Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary revealed that the meeting, chaired by party leader Chirag Paswan, discussed seat-sharing strategies. She emphasized that Chirag Paswan holds the authority to make the final decisions. 'Talks are still ongoing,' she added.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha dismissed media reports of a consensus on seat-sharing within the NDA as 'incorrect,' affirming that discussions continue in New Delhi under BJP leadership. Chirag Paswan has yet to comment publicly on the matter.
