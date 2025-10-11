Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions
In Ivory Coast, protests erupted against President Alassane Ouattara's controversial decision to run for a fourth term. The unrest led to 237 arrests amidst heightened tensions and illegal demonstrations. The ruling challenges constitutional limits and adds to the region's complex political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.
Ivory Coast has witnessed significant unrest as protests against President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a fourth term culminated in the arrest of at least 237 people. This comes amid opposition outcry over Ouattara's controversial decision to extend his reign.
The demonstrations highlighted ongoing tensions, exacerbated by the recent barring of key opposition figures from the presidential race. Tear gas and roadblocks marked the protests' dispersal, further fueling political instability in the nation.
Ouattara argues his continued leadership is vital for navigating Ivory Coast through pressing security and economic challenges. However, the move aligns him with a regional trend of leaders extending power by altering term limits, sparking wider concerns about political longevity in West Africa.
