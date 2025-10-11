Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Ivory Coast has witnessed significant unrest as protests against President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a fourth term culminated in the arrest of at least 237 people. This comes amid opposition outcry over Ouattara's controversial decision to extend his reign.

The demonstrations highlighted ongoing tensions, exacerbated by the recent barring of key opposition figures from the presidential race. Tear gas and roadblocks marked the protests' dispersal, further fueling political instability in the nation.

Ouattara argues his continued leadership is vital for navigating Ivory Coast through pressing security and economic challenges. However, the move aligns him with a regional trend of leaders extending power by altering term limits, sparking wider concerns about political longevity in West Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)