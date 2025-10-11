Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections
Top Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders are set to meet in Srinagar, chaired by Tariq Hameed Karra, to devise strategies for the upcoming elections involving Rajya Sabha and two assembly bypolls. The party is seeking an alliance with the National Conference, which has reserved one seat for them.
In anticipation of upcoming key elections, top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress are scheduled to convene in Srinagar this Sunday. The meeting, chaired by Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra, aims to devise a strategic approach for the elections.
Key figures from the critically significant Kashmir and Jammu regions are expected to participate, signaling the importance of this gathering. The Congress is focusing on the strategy for the four Rajya Sabha seats while eyeing crucial support from the ruling National Conference.
The National Conference has strategically nominated candidates for three seats, leaving one open to potential collaboration with Congress. Additionally, discussions will cover the party's stance on upcoming bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota, scheduled for November.
