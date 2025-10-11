Outrage Over Police Assault on Congress MP Amid Sabarimala Controversy
Senior Congress leaders have condemned a police attack on MP Shafi Parambil, viewing it as a diversion from alleged Sabarimala temple asset irregularities. The incident, which involved a clash between party supporters and law enforcement, has intensified political tensions in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leaders expressed outrage on Saturday following an alleged police assault on party MP Shafi Parambil, labeling it an attempt to divert public attention from alleged irregularities in the Sabarimala shrine's assets.
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized what they termed a 'brutal assault' on Parambil in Kozhikode district, calling the incident a tactic to deflect backlash from Sabarimala-related controversies.
Amid a protest rally, Congress leaders demanded accountability from the police, accusing them of bias and brutality, while a case was filed against Parambil and 699 others for alleged offenses during a political rally.
