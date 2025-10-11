Left Menu

Outrage Over Police Assault on Congress MP Amid Sabarimala Controversy

Senior Congress leaders have condemned a police attack on MP Shafi Parambil, viewing it as a diversion from alleged Sabarimala temple asset irregularities. The incident, which involved a clash between party supporters and law enforcement, has intensified political tensions in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:45 IST
Outrage Over Police Assault on Congress MP Amid Sabarimala Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders expressed outrage on Saturday following an alleged police assault on party MP Shafi Parambil, labeling it an attempt to divert public attention from alleged irregularities in the Sabarimala shrine's assets.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized what they termed a 'brutal assault' on Parambil in Kozhikode district, calling the incident a tactic to deflect backlash from Sabarimala-related controversies.

Amid a protest rally, Congress leaders demanded accountability from the police, accusing them of bias and brutality, while a case was filed against Parambil and 699 others for alleged offenses during a political rally.

TRENDING

1
5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Ethiopia

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Ethiopia

 Global
2
Iran's Vanishing Influence: Post-Ceasefire Challenges and Regional Dynamics

Iran's Vanishing Influence: Post-Ceasefire Challenges and Regional Dynamics

 Egypt
3
Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025