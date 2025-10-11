Uddhav Thackeray's Warning: The Betrayal of Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray recalled being warned about Eknath Shinde's betrayal by late party leader Anant Tare in 2014. Speaking at a book launch, Thackeray reflected on the independent 2014 election move and criticized Thane's transformation under Shinde's influence. He announced plans to protest perceived exploitation of Thane's resources.
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Saturday that late party leader Anant Tare had warned him about his now adversary, Eknath Shinde, back in 2014. Thackeray shared this revelation during a book launch event dedicated to Tare.
He stated that Shiv Sena chose to contest the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections independently due to the BJP's alleged plan to weaken the party. Tare had cautioned Thackeray that Shinde, now Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, would eventually betray him.
Reflecting on Thane, once dominated by Shiv Sainiks and now seen as Shinde's bastion, Thackeray criticized its shift to becoming a 'city of contractors.' He announced a forthcoming protest against the alleged misappropriation of Mumbai and Thane's resources.
