Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Warning: The Betrayal of Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray recalled being warned about Eknath Shinde's betrayal by late party leader Anant Tare in 2014. Speaking at a book launch, Thackeray reflected on the independent 2014 election move and criticized Thane's transformation under Shinde's influence. He announced plans to protest perceived exploitation of Thane's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:17 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's Warning: The Betrayal of Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Saturday that late party leader Anant Tare had warned him about his now adversary, Eknath Shinde, back in 2014. Thackeray shared this revelation during a book launch event dedicated to Tare.

He stated that Shiv Sena chose to contest the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections independently due to the BJP's alleged plan to weaken the party. Tare had cautioned Thackeray that Shinde, now Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, would eventually betray him.

Reflecting on Thane, once dominated by Shiv Sainiks and now seen as Shinde's bastion, Thackeray criticized its shift to becoming a 'city of contractors.' He announced a forthcoming protest against the alleged misappropriation of Mumbai and Thane's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
2
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
3
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025