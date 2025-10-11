Uddhav Thackeray's Warning: The Betrayal of Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed on Saturday that late party leader Anant Tare had warned him about his now adversary, Eknath Shinde, back in 2014. Thackeray shared this revelation during a book launch event dedicated to Tare.

He stated that Shiv Sena chose to contest the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections independently due to the BJP's alleged plan to weaken the party. Tare had cautioned Thackeray that Shinde, now Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, would eventually betray him.

Reflecting on Thane, once dominated by Shiv Sainiks and now seen as Shinde's bastion, Thackeray criticized its shift to becoming a 'city of contractors.' He announced a forthcoming protest against the alleged misappropriation of Mumbai and Thane's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)