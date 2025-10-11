Left Menu

Jharkhand Minister's Son Fined for Traffic Violations

The Ranchi district administration fined Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's son, Krish Ansari, Rs 3,650 for breaching traffic regulations. The penalty followed a viral video showing him standing on a moving SUV's sunroof. The incident has added to earlier controversies around Krish Ansari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:25 IST
Jharkhand Minister's Son Fined for Traffic Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ranchi district administration imposed a fine on Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's son, marking another instance of public figures flouting regulations. The fine, amounting to Rs 3,650, was levied after Krish Ansari was caught in a viral video standing on the sunroof of a moving SUV.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri ordered the District Transport Officer to investigate the video. The investigation confirmed multiple violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, prompting immediate action.

This incident is not the first to place the minister's son in the limelight. A previous video of him at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences spurred a political debate, compounding his notoriety.

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
2
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
3
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global
4
High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025