Jharkhand Minister's Son Fined for Traffic Violations

The Ranchi district administration imposed a fine on Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's son, marking another instance of public figures flouting regulations. The fine, amounting to Rs 3,650, was levied after Krish Ansari was caught in a viral video standing on the sunroof of a moving SUV.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri ordered the District Transport Officer to investigate the video. The investigation confirmed multiple violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, prompting immediate action.

This incident is not the first to place the minister's son in the limelight. A previous video of him at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences spurred a political debate, compounding his notoriety.