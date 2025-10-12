Left Menu

Trump's Troop Funding Tactics Amid Government Shutdown

In response to the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump announced that his administration has identified funds to pay troops. The shutdown, resulting from a budget stalemate with Democrats, continues as Trump urges cooperation on healthcare and asserts that the military will not be held hostage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 01:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that his administration has discovered a method to fund troop salaries during the ongoing federal government shutdown. He directed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to employ all available finances to ensure military personnel receive their pay on October 15th.

Despite the announcement, Trump did not disclose the specific sources or the total amount allocated for the troop payments. The shutdown has now extended into its 11th day, spurred by a budget impasse between the Republican-controlled Congress and Democratic lawmakers who demand the continuation and expansion of healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Trump accused Democrats of holding the military and national security hostage with the shutdown, pledging to address healthcare issues if Democrats agree to reopen the government. As negotiations remain stalled, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries summoned minority Democrats for a meeting to devise a strategy for resolving the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

