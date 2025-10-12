Left Menu

Illinois National Guard Deployment Halted Amid Legal Controversy

An appeals court ruled that National Guard troops deployed to Illinois under President Trump's immigration crackdown cannot protect federal property or patrol, following a temporary block by Judge April Perry. The legal battle revolves around Trump's authority to deploy troops, citing insufficient evidence of unrest.

In a decision that underscores the ongoing legal and political tension, an appeals court on Saturday maintained a hold on the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois. The troops, sent by President Donald Trump, are under federal control but will not be permitted to protect federal property or patrol for now.

This ruling follows Judge April Perry's temporary block on Thursday, which lasts for at least two weeks. Perry found no substantial evidence of a "danger of rebellion" in Illinois amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Her opinion, citing historical legal understandings including the Federalist Papers, points to a lack of necessity for military intervention.

The case is a key part of a larger debate about Trump's claims of rampant crime in several US cities and his push to deploy the Guard. Perry emphasized the need for civil power, noting evidence of successful law enforcement actions. The legal process will continue to unfold, deciding the future of federal troop deployments in domestic spaces.

