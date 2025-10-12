Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Border Clashes Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Pakistan has launched a powerful retaliatory response against Afghanistan following what Islamabad described as 'unprovoked' attacks by Afghan forces on border areas, officials confirm. The targeted strikes reportedly destroyed several Afghan border posts and training camps.

A spokesperson from Afghanistan's Defence Ministry acknowledged the operations, warning that further violations of Afghan territorial integrity would be met with robust defensive measures. Afghan troops had previously targeted several strategic locations in Pakistan.

The skirmishes mark a significant escalation in tensions between the neighboring countries, exacerbated by accusations of Afghan territory being used for recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The situation is further complicated by recent developments in Kabul and ongoing ceasefire violations along their contentious border.