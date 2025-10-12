Strengthening Bonds: China and North Korea's Strategic Partnership

China has expressed its commitment to deepening its relationship with North Korea, aiming to reinforce strategic cooperation at the international and regional levels, according to North Korea's state media, KCNA. The statement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi's message was in response to a previous message from Kim, which celebrated the anniversary of the foundation of China's Communist Party. Xi emphasized the strong ties between the two countries, describing them as 'good neighbours' and 'good friends' who share a common destiny.

The leaders have prepared a strategic 'blueprint' for future relations during Kim's September visit to China, indicating a mutual commitment to fostering their long-standing friendship and shared geopolitical goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)