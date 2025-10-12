Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: China and North Korea's Strategic Partnership

China is committed to enhancing its ties with North Korea to boost strategic cooperation globally and regionally, as expressed in a letter from Xi Jinping to Kim Jong Un. The two leaders outlined plans for collaboration during Kim's recent visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:32 IST
Strengthening Bonds: China and North Korea's Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has expressed its commitment to deepening its relationship with North Korea, aiming to reinforce strategic cooperation at the international and regional levels, according to North Korea's state media, KCNA. The statement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi's message was in response to a previous message from Kim, which celebrated the anniversary of the foundation of China's Communist Party. Xi emphasized the strong ties between the two countries, describing them as 'good neighbours' and 'good friends' who share a common destiny.

The leaders have prepared a strategic 'blueprint' for future relations during Kim's September visit to China, indicating a mutual commitment to fostering their long-standing friendship and shared geopolitical goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025