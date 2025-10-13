Left Menu

BJP Blasts RJD Over Alleged Scams and Land Grabbing

The BJP has accused the RJD of corruption and manipulation in governance, following charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the alleged IRCTC scam. The BJP claims the RJD's tactics involve acquiring land from citizens by promising jobs. The issue surfaces ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:45 IST
BJP Blasts RJD Over Alleged Scams and Land Grabbing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, alleging widespread corruption and manipulation in government practices. According to the BJP, the RJD's governance model involves siphoning resources and tricking citizens into surrendering land in exchange for fake job offers.

This political showdown follows the recent framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son, Tejashwi Yadav, in the pertinent IRCTC scam. The court proceedings set the stage for trial just as Bihar gears up for assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that Tejashwi Yadav, facing charges under Section 420 for cheating, symbolizes a fraudulent governance approach. He urged the electorate not to trust Tejashwi's promises, warning that voters risk losing land without receiving jobs.

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

 Global
2
Delhi Takes Root: New Strategy for Tree Transplantation Success

Delhi Takes Root: New Strategy for Tree Transplantation Success

 India
3
Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh

Historic Ceasefire Agreement Signed at Sharm El-Sheikh

 Egypt
4
Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal

Trump-Zelenskiy Summit: Crucial Talks over Tomahawk Missiles and Drone Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025