BJP Blasts RJD Over Alleged Scams and Land Grabbing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday, alleging widespread corruption and manipulation in government practices. According to the BJP, the RJD's governance model involves siphoning resources and tricking citizens into surrendering land in exchange for fake job offers.

This political showdown follows the recent framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and their son, Tejashwi Yadav, in the pertinent IRCTC scam. The court proceedings set the stage for trial just as Bihar gears up for assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that Tejashwi Yadav, facing charges under Section 420 for cheating, symbolizes a fraudulent governance approach. He urged the electorate not to trust Tejashwi's promises, warning that voters risk losing land without receiving jobs.