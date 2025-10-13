Left Menu

Netanyahu's Commitment to Peace and Diplomatic Success

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his dedication to peace, acknowledging U.S. President Donald Trump's role in negotiating a pivotal Gaza agreement, which successfully secured the release of all living Israeli hostages. The speech was delivered in front of Israel's parliament, emphasizing a collaborative diplomatic effort.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his unwavering commitment to peace on Monday, addressing the nation's parliament.

Joined by U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu lauded Trump's efforts in facilitating a significant milestone in the Gaza negotiations.

The agreement marked the release of all living Israeli hostages, highlighting the triumph of diplomacy.

